WATERLOO – Some 200 people from all walks of life gathered Sunday to show their support and solidarity for the victim’s of last week’s massacres at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
“What I want from you, all of you, do not be silent on social media, do not be silent in your families, do not be silent in your workplace, do not be silent in your worship places. Speak up and resist the force that tells us that hate is OK,” Dema Kazkaz told the crowd in the basement of the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center in Waterloo.
The event was sponsored by the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council to take a stand against hatred in the wake of the shootings at two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers on March 15.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The attributes that helped Jacinda Ardern rise to become New Zealand's leader at age 37 include her optimistic outlook and bright personality. And she became an inspiration to working women around the world last year when she gave birth to a daughter, Neve.
The death toll reached 50 over the weekend. Thirty-four people were injured.
Alen Kajtezovic, president of the Waterloo center, said the crime didn’t start when the shooter began firing.
“We have to address it at the root. The problem isn’t necessarily the pull of the trigger, the problem is the mentality that leads to that. Years and decades of propaganda, through news, through movies through video games lead to this,” Kajtezovic said.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — He spent just three years on this earth, but in some ways, a friend said, he seemed like an old soul. Before he became the youngest known victim of Christchurch's mass shooting, 3-year-old Mucaad Ibrahim had possessed an intelligence beyond his years, and an affinity for his elders.
Kajtezovic recounted how such hate spreads in other corners of the world, including his native Bosnia, where he was born during the conflict that broke up what had been Yugoslavia.
“In Bosnia it happened to us, my parents, from our own neighbors, who we shared sugar and flour with, came and attacked us,” Kajtezovic said.
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — They had walked that once innocuous stretch of sidewalk side-by-side so many times. Every Friday, Yasir Amin and his dad had ambled along the path toward the mosque where they prayed together in peace, a routine so serene and so ordinary that Amin was nearly blinded by confusion when the man drove up with the gun.
Other speakers during the event included Pastor Joe Greemore with First Baptist Church in Waterloo; Erin Maidan Paige, a Jewish teacher and leader; Elizabeth Popplewell, the rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls; Leo P. Feldman, of Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Waterloo; and Dave Kivett, pastor Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
