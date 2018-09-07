WATERLOO — Stories of a faith tradition are often tied to its holy days.
Those stories are at the heart of “Knowing Your Neighbors: Sharing Sacred Seasons,” a monthly series hosted by the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council and open to the public. It is being kicked off 4 p.m. Sunday at the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center, 2110 Sager Ave.
This first event will focus on Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, when Muslims remember Abraham preparing to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, at God’s command. The Muslim community recently marked the festival.
Activities will be provided at each event along with a snack or meal, said the Rev. Dave Kivett, pastor of Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church and co-moderator of the interfaith council. “And then it will be the story behind it — what is the story behind this sacred season, this holy day.”
Future events will be held on the first Sunday of each month, except December, and continue until next spring when participants will learn about the Jewish Passover with a seder meal at the Sons of Jacob Synagogue. Other events will highlight Advent, the Christian season leading up to Christmas, and Lent, which precedes the Easter celebration — one from the Protestant and the other from the Roman Catholic perspective. Those events will be held in area churches and led by people from those faith communities.
“We’re also trying to provide an opportunity to learn more about Hinduism and Buddhism,” said Kivett.
“Every religion I know of calls on us to love our neighbors and you can’t particularly do that if you don’t know them,” he explained. “So we thought it would be fun just to learn about each other’s sacred seasons. It’s a good way to get to know each other.”
Religious holidays — often with food and celebration — may be an ideal entry point for those unfamiliar with a particular religious tradition, Kivett added. “We want to make the doors as wide open as possible to learn about each other.”
