Sixth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WATERLOO — The co-founder of a summer camp for children of incarcerated people is being recognized for his work in the community.

The Rev. Chuck Lane, 82, is a Courier Eight Over 80 recipient. His work spans decades and includes Cedar Valley Hope Camp, which is always the third week in June. The program completed its 15th year this summer.

“We’re trying to break the prison cycle for the young people. That’s what we’re after. We don’t want kids going to prison,” he said. “People just don’t realize what these kids go through on a daily basis.”

Lane, a retired deacon at Trinity Episcopal Parish and Waterloo resident since 1972, believes the free Christian camping experience is achieving its mission. Each year it provides outdoor experiences for nearly 50 kids, ages 6 to 18, including living in a cabin, enjoying acres of a wooded area and participating in meaningful activities.

They get the chance to cook, clean and gain valuable life skills as well as take part in swimming, hiking, basketball, volleyball, ziplining, tie dying, archery and other games.

It’s open to any child with an incarcerated parent or one who’s in prison waiting for a trial. The camp primarily serves Black Hawk County kids but children from all over take part, Lane said.

There have been numerous success stories, including A’Daris Washington and JoJo Frost who were both campers, eventually became counselors and later went onto excel in college.

No matter what, Lane said the kids who’ve been there are always coming up to him, clamoring for the chance to return another year.

“The kids are always looking forward to it every year.”

But the retired deacon’s work doesn’t stop after the young people return home from their summer adventure.

“I see most of these kids every day, mostly on Sunday, because I attend their churches,” said Lane. “Since I’m retired, I only go to my own church once per month.”

The camp is a piece of his resume of service, one that includes time on various boards. Among those are Hope4Healing, the Waterloo Housing Trust, the Jesse Cosby Center, the Iowa Justice Action Network, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s local chapter and the Eastside Ministerial Alliance.

He’s had other impactful roles. For example, he was a UnityPoint Health night chaplain for 25 years. He was there to help people in crisis who were going through some of their most challenging moments in life.

“Rev. Chuck Lane has been a pillar in the Waterloo community for over 50 years through volunteering,” wrote Daniel Shafer, jail & prison reentry coordinator at the Archdiocese of Dubuque, in his nominating letter. “He has been very active in social justice within the Waterloo/Cedar Valley area with mentoring, defending, and supporting people within the community in all areas of the justice system.”

In terms of The Courier recognition, Lane said he hopes others will be encouraged “to be out there in the community and be with people. Instead of being at home, we need to be out there shaking people’s hands. There comes a point, too, where you need to hug them and tell them ‘I’m here to listen.’”

Prior to arriving in Waterloo, Lane served in the U.S. Marine Corps on the Japanese island Okinawa. He emphasizes great advice he received from the late Rev. Ed Browning, one of the greatest influences on his life.

“The first book he wrote was ‘No Outcasts,’” said Lane. “He was one of the few I know who preached it and believed very strongly that nobody is an outcast regardless of anything. We’re all welcomed in the church and at the altar.

“God loves everybody. I tell men getting out of prison that we all make mistakes. I mean I made a lot of mistakes myself,” he added.

Another experience he had in Japan led him to that guiding principle of wanting to get to know people.

“That means sitting down and talking with them,” he said, “and learn things like the history. Sometimes it can be terrible to hear, but that’s how you learn about people and their backgrounds.”

Additionally, diversity is one reason he’s stuck around Waterloo. He’s passionate about pushing back against racism, after witnessing it for the first time in Perry, his hometown.

“He always states that he wants to pattern his ministry work after Martin Luther King Jr. by bridging the cultures here in Waterloo and the surrounding areas,” said Shafer.

