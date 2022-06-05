INRCOG to host input sessions on transportation improvement projects

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) will hold public input sessions on June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the INRCOG Center.
Another session is from 4 to 5 p.m. June 23 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
Comments are being solicited on the draft FY 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Programs for the Black Hawk County Metropolitan Planning Organization and Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority. The documents identify transportation projects – highway and street improvements, trails, safe routes to school, transit – scheduled to receive federal funding in the next four federal fiscal years in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties.
Documents can be viewed at
www.inrcog.org.
INRCOG staff will be available to discuss the documents and projects identified. No formal presentations will be made.
Photos: "40th on 4th Street Cruise" in downtown Waterloo
Fourth Street Cruise 1
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 2
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 3
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 4
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 5
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 6
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 7
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 8
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 9
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 11
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 12
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 13
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 14
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 15
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 16
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 17
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 18
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fourth Street Cruise 19
Classic cars roll across the Fourth Street Bridge to downtown Waterloo during the 40th annual Fourth Street Cruise on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.