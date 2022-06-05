INRCOG to host input sessions on transportation improvement projects

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) will hold public input sessions on June 21 from noon to 1 p.m. at the INRCOG Center.

Another session is from 4 to 5 p.m. June 23 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.

Comments are being solicited on the draft FY 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Programs for the Black Hawk County Metropolitan Planning Organization and Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority. The documents identify transportation projects – highway and street improvements, trails, safe routes to school, transit – scheduled to receive federal funding in the next four federal fiscal years in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties.

Documents can be viewed at www.inrcog.org.

INRCOG staff will be available to discuss the documents and projects identified. No formal presentations will be made.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0