WATERLOO -- Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.
The county has been awarded $47,695 through the US Dept. of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Eligible agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Agencies interested in applying could contact Sheri Alldredge at INRCOG at (319) 235-0311 for an application. Applications must be received by March 29.
Funky Junk-a-Loo
Funky Junk-A-Loo 11
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 4
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 8
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 2
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 9
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center last year.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 6
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display during the 2022 Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 7
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 5
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 1
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 3
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-A-Loo 10
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Funky Junk-a-Loo logo .jpg
032319kw-funky-junk-02
Items from the 2019 Funky Junk-a-Loo.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-03
Funky Junk a Loo
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-04
People shop at the Funky Junk-a-Loo in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-05
Vince Diskin eats a french fry as he mans his booth, Vince's Country Furniture, while at the Funky Junk a Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032319kw-funky-junk-01
Barbara Lagerquist decides if she wants to purchase a small tea set from Dave's Antiques booth during the Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Kelly Wenzel
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-4
Shoppers will see a newly remodeled Waterloo Convention Center at this year's Funky Junk-A-Loo, returning after a two-year absence.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-4 FILE
Funky Junk-a-Loo
COURIER FILE PHOTO
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-3
Flint and Carla Wahl of Make It Old Iron offer two chairs made from two halves of a bathtub for sale at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-1
Donna Callahan, right, helps Heidi Bloyer, left, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., with a toolbox at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
032418mp-Funky-Junk-a-Loo-2
Lacee Wissink of Dunkerton leaves with her hands full of items she found at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
031916tsr-funky-junk-aLoo-01
Nancy Carroll, left, Dee Pearce, center, and Ashley Pearce, right, dig through a bin of block letters at the Rusty Pumpkin’s booth during Funky Junk-a-Loo in the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
031916tsr-funky-junk-aLoo-03
Hundreds of people came to the first day of the two-day Funky Junk-a-Loo in downtown Waterloo Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.