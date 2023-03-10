WATERLOO -- Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.

The county has been awarded $47,695 through the US Dept. of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed among programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Eligible agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

Agencies interested in applying could contact Sheri Alldredge at INRCOG at (319) 235-0311 for an application. Applications must be received by March 29.

