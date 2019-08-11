LITTLE CEDAR -- The Iowa State Patrol is reporting an accident with injuries in rural Mitchell County Saturday evening.
The names and number of people injured was being withheld until notification of family, but the Patrol did not label the crash as a fatality.
The crash was reported about 5:15 p.m. on 430th Street west of Quail Avenue, near the small town of Little Cedar.
Troopers said a Chevy Impala was eastbound on 430th Street when it lost control while attempting to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed. The vehicle entered the north ditch and came to rest on its roof in the Little Cedar River.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting troopers at the scene was the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, and St. Ansgar and Osage fire and emergency medical personnel.
