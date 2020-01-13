2 injured in separate Winneshiek County crashes

DECORAH --- One man was transported to the hospital following a crash between a tractor and SUV in Winneshiek County last Friday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday on Highway 52 near Townline Road in Decorah Township.

Deputies said Nicholas Kuehner, 20, of Decorah, was southbound in a tractor on Highway 52 pulling a trailer load of round bales. An SUV being driven by Nicholas Wemark, 40, of Fort Atkinson, did not see the tractor trailer and ran into the back of the trailer, deputies said.

Kuehner was cited for failure to display a reflective device. Wemark was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah for his injuries.

In another Decorah crash Saturday, Austin Selness, 24, of Decorah, was injured in a single-vehicle crash.

Deputies said Selness was eastbound about 3 a.m. Saturday on County Road A-14 when he failed to negotiate a curbe and went into a ditch. His car struck a fence and embankment and overturned, trapping him inside. He was transported to the Winneshiek Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation. Winneshiek Ambulance, Mabel Ambulance, Decorah Fire and Mabel Fire assisted.