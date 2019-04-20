MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman was in stable condition Friday after she was rescued from a smoke-filled apartment Thursday night and transported to Unity PointHealth Trinity Muscatine by the Muscatine Fire Department ambulance.
According to a release from the city, Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 11:58 p.m. Thursday of a kitchen fire in Apartment B at 403 W. Third St. with an individual trapped and yelling for help. First responders could see fire through the second story window on the backside of the building upon arrival and initiated a fire attack.
“When we arrived we could not hear anyone yelling for help,” Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said.
Firefighters then forced the door open to the upstairs apartment and began a search.
“Lieutenant Roy Patterson and firefighter Reese Hall made entry into the smoke filled apartment and searched for the victim,” Ronzheimer said. “They were able to locate the victim and brought her downstairs.”
