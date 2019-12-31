{{featured_button_text}}

WELLSBURG -- A two-vehicle crash in rural Grundy County Monday sent two people to the hospital.

Icy road conditions were a factor, authorities said.

The Iowa State Patrol investigated the crash, reported about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 57 and C Avenue north of Wellsburg.

Troopers said the injured were identified as Julie Erissette, 20, of Ackley, who was driving a Chevy Suburban, and Darius Rindels, 56, of Wellsburg. Both were transported to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.

The report states Rindels was eastbound in a pickup on Highway 57, while Erissette was northbound on C Avenue. Erissette slid out onto Highway 57 in front of Rindels at the stop sign due to snow and ice, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene was Parkersburg police, Grundy and Butler county sheriff's offices, Ackley Fire Department and Iowa Falls EMS.

