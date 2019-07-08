NEW HAMPTON — A New Hampton man was taken to the hospital Saturday after fireworks ignited his shed, causing an explosion.
The 22-year-old resident was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and a New Hampton police officer who responded was also treated for smoke inhalation.
The police chief said the officer has since returned to duty.
According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when a resident was setting off fireworks at the Parkview Mobile Home Park on Parkview Circle. The shed contained flammable material, which ignited, according to authorities.
