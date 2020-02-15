2 injured in fire that destroyed Fort Dodge business

FORT DODGE (AP) — Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that destroyed a Fort Dodge towing and auto business, officials said.
The fire broke out Friday afternoon in Mid Iowa Towing, television station KCCI reported. Firefighters arrived to find a large fire in the company's shop area, with flames reaching the roof. The building is not served by the city and did not have fire hydrants, requiring the firefighters to use 500-gallon water tanks.
Officials said the lack of water and presence of a large amount of flammable liquids, coupled with high winds, caused the fire to grow and spread quickly.
Two of the business' employees were treated for burns on their hands. One was treated at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
Fire Chief Steve Hergenreter said the fire appeared to have been caused by an employee using a cutting torch that ignited gasoline vapors.
