Fayette County crash, March 18, 2019

A 2003 Dodge Caravan landed on its side after hitting a snowbank on frost-covered Iowa Highway 3 on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Fayette County.

 Courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office

FAYETTE COUNTY -- A Manchester man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Kevin Jack Fletcher, 55, of Manchester was westbound on Iowa Highway 3 on a curved roadway near 40th Street in Fayette County just before 8 a.m. Monday when he lost control of his 2003 Dodge Caravan, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

His van crossed the center line, hit a snowbank and overturned onto the passenger side in the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

Fletcher was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for injuries that are not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The van was considered a total loss. Deputies say the road conditions were frosty at the time.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol. MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance and the Stanley Fire Department.

