FAYETTE COUNTY -- A Manchester man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Kevin Jack Fletcher, 55, of Manchester was westbound on Iowa Highway 3 on a curved roadway near 40th Street in Fayette County just before 8 a.m. Monday when he lost control of his 2003 Dodge Caravan, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
His van crossed the center line, hit a snowbank and overturned onto the passenger side in the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.
Fletcher was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center for injuries that are not life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
The van was considered a total loss. Deputies say the road conditions were frosty at the time.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol. MercyOne Oelwein Ambulance and the Stanley Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.