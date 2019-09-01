WATERLOO – Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash near La Porte City.
Deputies from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to East Eagle and Kober roads for a two-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. today.
Breanna Brecher was driving a Chrysler van east on Eagle Road with passenger Chris Brecher when it was struck in the front passenger side by a Freightliner silage straight truck traveling north on Kober Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The Freightliner straight truck was being driven by Chris Holman, who failed to stop at the stop sign on Kober Road and struck the Chrylser.
Breanna and Chris Brecher were transported by ambulance to MercyOne in Waterloo with non-life threatening injuries. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by LaPorte City Fire and Ambulance and La Porte City Police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.