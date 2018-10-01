FAYETTE COUNTY -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at an uncontrolled intersection south of Arlington on Saturday.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of B Avenue and 20th Street south of Arlington at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash between a 2014 Buick Enclave and a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Timothy Lee West, 56, of Strawberry Point was westbound on 20th Street when his vehicle collided with the vehicle of Michael Baker, 52, of Earlville, who was northbound on B Avenue, according to officials.
That intersection is uncontrolled, according to deputies.
West, his unnamed passenger, as well as Baker and his unnamed passenger, were all taken by ambulance to local hospitals.
Both vehicles were considered total losses.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Conservation, Clayton County Ambulance Service, Strawberry Point Ambulance Service, Lamont Fire and Strawberry Point Fire.
