WATERLOO -- Two people were injured, including a Cedar Falls man, in a rear-end crash on Highway 20 on Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol was called to mile marker 229 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 20 in Waterloo at 2:45 p.m. Friday for a two-car crash.
Troopers say a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Wheaton Schroeder, 27, of Lincoln, Neb., was eastbound on the highway when they say he failed to slow down for heavy traffic and struck the back of a vehicle described by troopers as a 2018 Ford pickup driven by Kurt Jorgensen, 67, of Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Passenger Christine Schroeder, 26, of Lincoln, Neb., was taken by private vehicle to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for unspecified injuries. Passenger James Jorgensen, 92, of Cedar Falls, was also injured, according to the state patrol, but was not taken to the hospital.
Wheaton Schroeder was cited for failing to maintain control.
Troopers were assisted by Waterloo Fire Rescue, Waterloo EMS and the Waterloo Police Department, according to the report.
