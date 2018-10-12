Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles collided and one vehicle hit a stop sign and a house.

Kyaw Lwin, 45, was southbound on Bayard Street at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday when he apparently ran the stop sign at Williston Avenue and struck the vehicle of Susan Kinkade, 70, who was eastbound on Williston, according to Waterloo Police.

Lwin's vehicle then struck a stop sign, uprooting it from the ground, then struck a nearby house at 300 Williston Ave., causing approximately $450 in damage to the home's siding, according to police.

Both Lwin and Kinkade received minor injuries and were transported to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, according to police.

Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.

No citations have been issued as of Friday. The stop sign will have to be replaced, according to the report.

