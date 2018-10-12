WATERLOO -- Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their vehicles collided and one vehicle hit a stop sign and a house.
Kyaw Lwin, 45, was southbound on Bayard Street at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday when he apparently ran the stop sign at Williston Avenue and struck the vehicle of Susan Kinkade, 70, who was eastbound on Williston, according to Waterloo Police.
Lwin's vehicle then struck a stop sign, uprooting it from the ground, then struck a nearby house at 300 Williston Ave., causing approximately $450 in damage to the home's siding, according to police.
Both Lwin and Kinkade received minor injuries and were transported to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, according to police.
Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.
No citations have been issued as of Friday. The stop sign will have to be replaced, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.