Infusion of federal money helping Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity rehabilitate houses

WATERLOO — Volunteers restoring a house in the Church Row Neighborhood keep a note from a child close at hand as a reminder of why they do the work.

The note, laminated and stapled to the framework, reads “thank you for bilding our hous we relliy need this.” It’s just one of the vacated or abandoned houses Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is completely rehabilitating for qualified families.

Even more houses will go through this process after U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson asked for 15 community projects to be earmarked from the $1.7 trillion spending package which President Biden signed last month.

However, the Iowa Republican voted against the bill, saying in a statement on her congressional website it included “wasteful spending.”

“I was successful in securing investments for Iowa in this legislation and am glad they were included in the final bill,” she said in the statement. “However, House Republicans were shut out of the last-minute negotiations and the end product did not respect taxpayers or address the dire border crisis.”

Regardless of the vote Hinson cast, 13 of her requests were included — $1 million toward the Waterloo-based Habitat for Humanity chapter among them.

The organization is working to create 20 new homeownership opportunities and complete over 40 critical home repairs, according to Executive Director Ali Parrish.

She said the $1 million will add to that effort with work happening in the Walnut and Church Row neighborhoods.

The Church Row Neighborhood is located between West Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 63 and extends from U.S. Highway 218 to Kimball Avenue at the Six Corners intersection.

The Walnut Neighborhood is bounded by Franklin Street, U.S. Highway 63, Dane Street and East Fourth Street. Habitat for Humanity has already seen a number of housing projects in the area.

Parrish said there are a lot of houses that need to be rehabbed. One example is 921 W. Second St. The skinny, two story house is completely gutted on the inside and ready for renovations.

Parrish said the organization works with the city of Waterloo to acquire vacant houses. The city gains ownership of properties which are deemed blighted and abandoned through a process outlined in Iowa Code 657A. Without Habitat’s interest, the city would usually demolish the houses.

“One of the things that we’re doing with our neighborhood work is called asset-based development,” she said. “When you think about assets in a neighborhood, a lot of times historic structures can be assets in a neighborhood and when they’re all torn down, then you’re kind of left with a completely different neighborhood.”

She said another reason the organization is rehabbing instead of rebuilding is because the land is platted for what houses sit there now.

As for families acquiring the houses, Parrish said those accepted into the program are given the opportunity to purchase a home – contrary to some common misconceptions.

“With our homeownership program, nothing is given away,” she said. “They actually purchase the home from Habitat at an affordable mortgage.”

She explained that most participants receive no-interest loans. The new homeowner then will pay property taxes and carry a mortgage.

Habitat’s Marketing Director Jenna Jordan said the projects are about developing the neighborhood as a whole, and not just the dozens of houses.

Both Parrish and Jordan said after talking to those who live in the neighborhood, the main concerns are about absentee landlords, safety and lack of streetlights, safe places for kids to play, and parks.

“We’re just one piece of the puzzle of all that community development,” Jordan said, mentioning other local organizations that help with the effort. “We’re honored that we get the chance to play the role that we do.”

Parrish said there’s a lot of history that left the neighborhoods in their present condition.

As for Church Row, she said it was hit hard by the 1980s farm crisis. Many workers at John Deere were laid off and the Rath Packing Plant closed. Waterloo lost thousands of residents when the jobs went away, and many of those people lived close to where they worked.

Parrish said the loss of population and decrease in property values provided the opportunity for investors to buy those properties and convert the houses into rentals. She said of the 1,400 properties in Church Row, 80% are rentals.

Consultants doing a survey to gain historical designation for the Walnut Neighborhood said in a previous Courier story that it began declining after World War II. Banks “redlined” the area as a risky place for housing investment, causing suburban flight. Redlining is a discriminatory practice which denies financial services to people in certain areas, usually based on race or ethnicity.

Parrish said although the work Habitat for Humanity does is tangible, the organization is also helping to restore something internal for people.

“It’s building hope, it’s helping people to see there is a way, there are people that care,” she said. “Let’s do this, and then we can address the multiple things together.”

