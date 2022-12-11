Influenza, RSV cases taking over Cedar Valley hospitals

WATERLOO — Area hospital beds are full of people who are coughing, sneezing and running fevers.

Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are running rampant throughout the state and nation. And COVID is still lurking.

According to Dr. Becca Koresh, pediatrician for UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, the pediatrics floor has been at capacity the majority of the time in recent weeks. It’s reached the point that people are waiting in the emergency room for sick children to receive treatment, and other parts of the hospital have to be opened up to pediatric care.

“I would say for the last month or so, our RSV numbers have been extremely high,” Koresh said. “We’ve had a lot of sick kiddos.”

The so-called “tripledemic” is burdening health care systems across the country. The combination of flu, RSV and COVID has filled more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide, according to PBS’ “News Hour.” Flu hospitalizations are at a decade-level high. COVID cases were up in Iowa last week for the fifth week in a row. The state reported nearly 3,500 cases Wednesday, up from 2,700 the previous week. Hospitalizations also climbed, to 255 from 233 the previous week.

Koresh said part of the reason for the RSV surge could be the lower spread during the pandemic due to COVID mitigation efforts. But as masks have come off and people resume normal activities, this is the first winter hospitals have seen RSV spread like it did before the emergence of COVID-19. And a large number of children weren’t previously exposed to RSV, resulting in the increased spread.

“There’s a lot of people who are doing research with that right now,” she noted. “I would say it’s probably too early to say the long-term effects of COVID and the sheltering in place and all that … if it’s long-term effect, or if it’s just now we’re seeing kids being exposed to things they haven’t been exposed to previously.”

The rate of respiratory illness is higher than “historically seen at this time of year,” according to Gabbi DeWitt, health communication strategist for Black Hawk County Public Health.

She said over the Thanksgiving holiday the number of flu admissions in the state “increased substantially.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all but seven states have high or very high levels of influenza as of Dec. 3. Iowa is in the high category.

As for RSV, DeWitt said the rates are high for Iowa, but are slowing. She cited the CDC, saying there is a lot of RSV across the U.S.

Koresh added that they are working closely with other health entities statewide to monitor and combat the problem.

Black Hawk County – along with Clayton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Benton, Linn, Jones, Jackson, Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton and Scott counties – reported 22.6% of molecular tests tested positive. Antigen tests, or tests with rapid results, were 17.1% positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

One Bremer County medical facility has experienced an uptick in cases as well.

Waverly Health Center has seen a “dramatic increase” in all types of respiratory illnesses the last three or four weeks, said Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim. In particular, Influenza A cases have risen during the last week.

It’s a change from this time last year and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People were social distancing, and didn’t have large events and holiday events, and weren’t spreading the diseases in large gatherings,” she said.

The number of cases, however, has not reached a level where the health center is unable to manage the load, she said.

In order to avoid that scenario, she’s suggesting people get their vaccinations and boosters.

Staff writers Andy Milone and Rochita Ghosh contributed to this story.

Photos: Christmas Greetings on Main in Waverly Christmas Greetings 1 Christmas Greetings 2 Christmas Greetings 3 Christmas Greetings 4 Christmas Greetings 5 Christmas Greetings 6 Christmas Greetings 7 Christmas Greetings 8 Christmas Greetings 9 Christmas Greetings 10 Christmas Greetings 11 Christmas Greetings 12 Christmas Greetings 13 Christmas Greetings 14