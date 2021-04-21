Infection-control violations were the No. 1 issue in Iowa nursing homes last year

The most frequently cited health care violations in Iowa nursing homes last year were related to infection control, according to state officials.

The infection-control violations were cited in the eight months leading up to COVID-19’s first appearance in Iowa and during the initial four months of the pandemic, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. During that same 12-month period, Iowa regulators saw a significant increase in complaints aimed at nursing homes while the number of investigations launched as a result of complaints declined sharply.

The numbers reflect data collected in state fiscal year 2020, which ran from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

The 237 citations for infection control violations recorded during that time is double the number of the next most frequently cited violation, which was for failure to keep the facility free of accident hazards. The previous year, infection control violations were second to those related to accident hazards.