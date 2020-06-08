Industry leaders expect COVID-19 to take down some Iowa hospitals

Stark said UnityPoint Health-Des Moines, one of Iowa’s larger systems, operated in the red in April for the first time in his two dozen years with the company. Revenue was down 41% from where it usually would be, and that was with federal CARES Act money, he said.

Health and Human Services data show UnityPoint Health in Des Moines has received $13.2 million in federal relief from the CARES Act, an emergency law providing financial relief to American families, workers and businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Numbers still are coming in but May revenue appears to be down 21%, Stark said. “While much better as we started to do elective procedures last month on a very limited, safe fashion, we still have a significant reduction in our revenue because we have throttled the amount of cases we can do.”

Polk County still is reporting a lot of COVID-19 cases when compared with the rest of Iowa. Moreover, UnityPoint Health is spending $2 million more than expected to staff entrances at all of its facilities to screen everyone who comes in the door, Stark said.