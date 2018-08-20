WATERLOO — To say signing the Indigo Girls for this year’s seventh annual Cedar Valley Pridefest is a coup would be an understatement. The Grammy Award-winning folk rock duo, the biggest names the now two-day event has attracted, will headline Friday night’s lineup at the festival.
The enduring pair, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, met in elementary school, started performing together in high school in Decatur, Ga., and dubbed themselves the Indigo Girls while attending Emory University. They released their first album in 1987 and signed with a record label the following year.
Ray and Saliers, both lesbians, are as passionate about the numerous causes they support — including LGBT rights, Native American rights and environmental activisim — as they are about their music. And neither mince words when talking about what they believe in.
“These are strange and disturbing times in American history, and it’s coming from the top down,” Saliers said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s all tied to the administration. They are tearing at the fabric of our democracy. Everything that (President) Trump rolls back, whether it’s healthcare or civil rights, is disheartening. But that’s the reality right now. We are really hunkering down on grass roots activism. People need to understand the realities of how the administration and public perception can affect us. I really think that’s how the pendulum swings. People react to what’s happening. It’s very, very important to vote in the election and educate people exactly how these decisions are going to affect their lives. I’m very encouraged by the primaries and I’m hopeful for the midterm.”
But even with those challenges, their music endures.
The duo is currently touring and promoting their latest album, “Indigo Girls live with the University of Colorado.”
“About five years ago, an agency that puts together artists with symphonies contacted us. We picked some of our own songs — some were no-brainers . It was a great privilege and so exciting. We had been traveling around and then last year recorded with the University of Colorado at Boulder, it was fantastic, better than I imagined it would be and we accomplished what I wanted to accomplish and that was to bring our songs to life in a new way. Some of them had been around a long, long time, and to do them with a beautiful orchestra and a great conductor — it was a great experience.”
Ray has a solo album due to be released in September, and then the pair head off to England to record another album.
And why has the professional relationship between the two been so successful?
“We just really love each other like family,” Saliers said. “We’ve known each other since elementary school, we’ve shared a lot of life’s milestones together — births, deaths, weddings and everything in between. That bonds us.
“And we are really good at balancing time together and time apart. I write my songs, and she writes her songs and we support each other’s projects. Our basic belief in human dignity comes from the same spring.”
Saliers said the Cedar Valley audience can expect a mix of the duo’s old and new music.
“I’m sure we will be Inspired to throw in a variety of songs that have to do with freedoms and rights, songs that bolster our spirits as a community. We’ll do songs from our earliest records and from our latest records.
And she sees the importance of events like Cedar Valley Pridefest.
“With the civil rights and the social rights rolled back by Trump, and the lies and the hatred that have bubbled up and over, I think pride events ... are important to continue to celebrate our queerness and our community, and to show we are still standing strong against the threat to the rights we have acquired and to be witness to the struggle. And it is so important to let the transgender community have their voice both politically and socially.
“We need to remember we are a community under fire and we need to support each other,” Saliers said. “For those who have never voted, it is important to use that power to create change. We are all trying to make the connection together.
“Other than that, we are just going to have a lot of fun.”
Tuesday: Read about Pridefest’s Saturday headliner, Thea Austin.
Go to cedarvalleypride.com for more details, a full schedule and a list of sponsors.
