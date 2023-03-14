CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge in Cedar Falls will be hosting a Swiss steak and ham dinner on Sunday, March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is open to the public for dine in or carry out.
The lodge is located at 402 West Second Street.
