CEDAR FALLS -- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge in Cedar Falls will be hosting a Swiss steak and ham dinner on Sunday, March 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is open to the public for dine in or carry out.

The lodge is located at 402 West Second Street.

