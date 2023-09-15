CEDAR FALLS – The Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge in Cedar Falls will be hosting a Swiss steak and ham dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
It is open to the public for dine-in or carry-out. The lodge is located at 402 West Second St.
Recipes to make this week: Stuffed potatoes, miso-ginger salmon and more
This week's recipe is a mixed bag of crowd-pleasing favorites to brighten up the dark winter days. Think chipotle chicken chili, antipasto bites and honeycomb candy.
Perfect for any day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
These antipasto bites take everything you’d see on a traditional antipasto platter and present a little taste of each element on a personal skewer.
Walnuts combined with a boost of flavor from brown butter and some extra moisture, thanks to a generous spoonful or two of yogurt, make this banana bread recipe one you’ll turn to again and again.
Easy to make up ahead and just finish in a hot oven, this potato-vegetable mashup is wonderful as an entree on its own (especially if you choose to do a whole potato for each serving) or as a side to any simple chicken, fish or meat dish. This is also a wonderful luncheon main course served along with a crisp green salad.
Between the umami-rich miso paste, pungent fresh ginger and garlic, and toasty sesame oil, plus the crisp edges and soft, flaky bites you get from air frying, I just can’t get enough. And the best part? Your main course and a side of tender-crisp broccolini cook up in 20 minutes.
I make grilled short rib chili when the weather proves warm enough for the grill sentry. In the fall, a harvest of vegetables inspires a meatless chili. Early on in the year, during the winter, this lean version, based on chicken and butternut squash, helps us stick to healthier resolutions.
If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water.