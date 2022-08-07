 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence woman seriously injured after car goes airborne

Evergreen - Police/Fire/Rescue/Public Safety

INDEPENDENCE -- A woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after driving her vehicle into an embankment in Independence, causing it to go airborne.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:05 a.m. and found Renee Recker of Independence had been driving her 2016 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of it near the intersection with Nelson Avenue.

The vehicle entered the east ditch, and then struck a driveway embankment before going airborne and eventually coming to a rest in the ditch. 

Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital.

The accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.

