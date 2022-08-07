Independence woman seriously injured after car goes airborne

Courier Staff Report
INDEPENDENCE -- A woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after driving her vehicle into an embankment in Independence, causing it to go airborne.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6:05 a.m. and found Renee Recker of Independence had been driving her 2016 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of it near the intersection with Nelson Avenue.
Investigators have released information on one of the weapons a Nebraska man used to kill three members of a Cedar Falls family in July at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
The vehicle entered the east ditch, and then struck a driveway embankment before going airborne and eventually coming to a rest in the ditch.
Recker was transported to a Waterloo hospital.
The accident remains under investigation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service.
PHOTOS: Celebration of Life vigil for Schmidts
Nita Schmidt, aunt of Tyler Schmidt, reads a statement from Tyler's parents, Timothy and Debra, during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
A photo of Tyler and Sarah Schmidt sits on the podium during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday. in Cedar Falls. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, speak during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green embraces Teresa and Brian Carr, friends and neighbors of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt, during their Celebration of Life vigil held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidt's were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green speaks during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
Friends, family and neighbors gather during the Celebration of Life vigil for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt held at Overman Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Schmidts were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park on July 22.
