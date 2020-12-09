 Skip to main content
Independence police seek help in finding missing teen
Independence police seek help in finding missing teen

Rien Kenedy Overly

INDEPENDENCE – Independence authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Rien Kenedy Overly was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange sleep shorts, and no shoes. She is 15.

She was reported missing to the Independence Police Department on Sunday and has not been located.

Rien is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. She has black hair with purple undertones, blue eyes and braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Independence Police Department at (319) 334-2520.

