Independence plastic company donating face shields to health care workers

INDEPENDENCE -- A local company is lending a helping hand to health care workers in a time of desperate need.

QC Plastics has produced thousands of face shields so far with the help of the community, and is planning to do more.

A few weeks ago, QC Plastics Office Manager Sam Hardy noticed the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics were looking for donations of face shields and mask. Due to COVID-19, medical supplies, including face shields, have been scarce nationwide. With the help of the community, QC Plastics was able to step up and help fill that need in Buchanan County.

"We wanted to be able to help health care workers," said Hardy in a press release. "We think it's really important to keep them safe since they're on the front lines of this."

Approximately 15,000 face shields have been made so far and will be donated to Buchanan County health providers. Boxes of supplies are being sent out to community members who are interested in helping, and are sent back to QC Plastics once they are assembled.

Hardy says there are several ways community members can get involved with this effort.