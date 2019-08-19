{{featured_button_text}}
An Independence man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly crashed into a utility pole on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

INDEPENDENCE – An Independence man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly crashed into a utility pole on Thursday.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office, John Zieser was driving 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound on Jamestown Avenue/Highway 150 south of Independence when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole around 11 p.m.

Zieser had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Independence Police Department, Independence Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service.

