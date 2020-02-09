Independence hosts Master Gardener Winter Webcast Feb. 25

INDEPENDENCE -- The Buchanan County Master Gardeners will offer the Winter Webcast series Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14.

A Feb. 25 webcast is at 6 p.m. at the Independence Public Library community room.

The webcast series is provided by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and is being offered across the state. Speakers were chosen based on current issues and Master Gardener volunteer interest.

Participants will learn about climate change and native plants and get tips for designing gardens that encourage children to spend more time outdoors.

Contact an ISU Extension and Outreach county office to see if they are hosting the webcasts and for specific details about participating.

