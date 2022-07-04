Independence holds soaking wet July 4 celebration

INDEPENDENCE – So, it did rain on their parade.

But residents of Independence didn’t let the wet weather stop them from celebrating the Fourth of July on Monday. Awnings of storefronts in the Buchanan County city's downtown sheltered parade-goers as a downpour started just as floats began filing down streets lined with people.

“Celebrate Indee” held its 21st anniversary event in Riverwalk Parks on July 3 and 4. Independence is also celebrating its 175th anniversary as a city this year, having been founded in 1847.

The parade looked unlikely to workers and residents of Full Circle Services, a human services agency. They stood under a shelter at St. John’s school while watching their float get soaked as it rolled by.

One of the workers, Sarah Eckhardt, said she and her colleagues worked on the float for two weeks, using cardboard, tissue paper and a lot of staples. She told the residents to “stay hopeful” the parade still would be held.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce had said the parade would continue rain or shine, but would have to delay 15 minutes in case of lightning to ensure safety. The parade started five minutes later than scheduled.

Wet parade spectators gathered downtown, but there were fewer people than expected. The director of the Chamber of Commerce, Nikki Barth, said officials had expected 30,000 people to view the procession. As she walked along the route, she estimated about 1,000 people actually showed. However, Barth said, none of the floats backed out of the parade.

Eckhardt and her fellow float riders tried to think of the last time it rained on the July 4 parade, but couldn’t recall a recent instance. The rain dampened the spirits of those who worked hard on floats and costumes.

EaGenie’s Scots and Knots, a group of women donning Renaissance and steampunk clothing, said they made special outfits just for the parade. Their elaborate outfits included bodices, corsets, cloaks and skirts.

The shop currently sells goods online and at Renaissance and historical festivals in the Midwest, but recently obtained a storefront in Independence. The shop will hold an open house Thursday at 109 First St. E.

Other participants made the most of the parade and enjoyed the rain by playing, dancing and splashing in puddles. Young attendees happily collected candy from the wet roadways.

That contrasted with the city of Coralville, which canceled its 4thFest Parade on Monday due to severe weather. Other scheduled 4thFest activities continued after the rain subsided.

