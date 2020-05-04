Independence cancels Independence Day plans

×
Parade goers watch and chase down candy during the Independence Day Parade Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Independence.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
INDEPENDENCE — The city known of its Independence Day celebrations won’t celebrating this year.
What would have been the 160th annual Fourth of July Parade in Independence has been cancelled, along with the Celebrate Indee, which would have been in its 19th year.
The culprit is the cononaviurs, which has felled countless other celebrations this year.
“Never did we expect this event to be cancelled due to a global health pandemic; COVID-19,” organizers with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and the festival said in a prepared statement.
“To do our best part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, along with current recommendations, the Celebrate Indee Committee and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce cannot in good faith gather thousands of our friends, family members, and neighbors over July 3rd and 4th and risk what we have all been working so hard for over the past two months,” the statement continued.
To help offset the costs of prepaid expenses that Celebrate Indee has endured; Celebrate Indee will host a t-shirt sale and is also accepting donations at
celebrateindee.com
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-6
Mary Conrad pushes Angel, her 14-year-old pappillion, during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-13
Manikins in the front row at the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-2
Hundreds turn out for the Independence Fourth of July parade. This year’s parade is 9 a.m. Tuesday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-8
Kids scurry to grab candy during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-10
The Leapin Lena spins for the crowd during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-11
People gather on the front steps of city hall to watch the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-1
Shelley Buhrow, left, and Don Buhrow, as Mary Todd and Abe Lincoln, wave and toss candy.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-14
People gather on the front steps of city hall to watch the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-9
The Independence high school band performs during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-7
kids wave as the Jesup Fire Rescue float goes by during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-3
Kids scurry to grab candy during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-4
A Za-Ga-Zig Shriner drives by shaking hands during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-12
PlugNickel play on a a float during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Independence, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
070416mp-Independence-Day-Parade-5
Boy Scout Spencer Rothman holds the American flag with other Scouts during the 156th Annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday in Independence.
Photos by MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
