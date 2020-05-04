Independence cancels Independence Day plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDEPENDENCE — The city known of its Independence Day celebrations won’t celebrating this year.

What would have been the 160th annual Fourth of July Parade in Independence has been cancelled, along with the Celebrate Indee, which would have been in its 19th year.

The culprit is the cononaviurs, which has felled countless other celebrations this year.

“Never did we expect this event to be cancelled due to a global health pandemic; COVID-19,” organizers with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and the festival said in a prepared statement.

“To do our best part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, along with current recommendations, the Celebrate Indee Committee and Independence Area Chamber of Commerce cannot in good faith gather thousands of our friends, family members, and neighbors over July 3rd and 4th and risk what we have all been working so hard for over the past two months,” the statement continued.

To help offset the costs of prepaid expenses that Celebrate Indee has endured; Celebrate Indee will host a t-shirt sale and is also accepting donations at celebrateindee.com .

