Independence building receives $100,000 redevelopment grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDEPENDENCE -- They Leytze Building received a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

The $100,000 catalyst grant was designed to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. It will assist with the redevelopment, remediation, or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.

The Leytze building, owned by Dominic Sparrgrove, encompasses storefronts facing both First Street and Second Avenue. Sparrgrove’s plans are to refurbish the outside facade of the building back to its original 1800’s design.

“I am a big fan of bringing historic buildings back to their original splendor,” said Sparrgrove in a press release. In addition to the building’s facade, he plans to remodel the upstairs with seven upper-scale apartments. The total project for this is over $750,000.

”I am really excited to get started with working on the building. I appreciate everything Independence and Buchanan County Economic Development did to help make this happen," he said.