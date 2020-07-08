Independence building receives $100,000 redevelopment grant

INDEPENDENCE -- They Leytze Building received a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The $100,000 catalyst grant was designed to help create fundamental, positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. It will assist with the redevelopment, remediation, or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment.
The Leytze building, owned by Dominic Sparrgrove, encompasses storefronts facing both First Street and Second Avenue. Sparrgrove’s plans are to refurbish the outside facade of the building back to its original 1800’s design.
“I am a big fan of bringing historic buildings back to their original splendor,” said Sparrgrove in a press release. In addition to the building’s facade, he plans to remodel the upstairs with seven upper-scale apartments. The total project for this is over $750,000.
”I am really excited to get started with working on the building. I appreciate everything Independence and Buchanan County Economic Development did to help make this happen," he said.
“The City of Independence is thrilled that Independence and the Leytze building received this grant and hope that it does exactly what its purpose is, be a catalyst for downtown development and revitalization. I am excited to see what it does for the future of the downtown. Combining this with the Independence Downtown Revitalization Plan being launched later this month, there are good things ahead for downtown Independence,” said Al Roder, city administrator of Independence.
The Community Catalyst Building Remediation program is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature. This is the third year these grants are being made available via the IEDA and continued funding is based on annual availability.
