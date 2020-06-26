Inclusion Connection leader to retire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — After more than a decade, the leadership at Inclusion Connection will change.

Kayleen Symmonds is announcing her retirement in 2021. Inclusion Connection is a local, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people of all abilities live, learn, work and play together. The new operation manager will work to take over responsibilities to run Inclusion Connection and help provide guidance to find mutually beneficial jobs for people with disabilities.

“This job has been a calling for me,” said Symmonds. “For the past 11 years, I have loved working with people of all abilities to find meaningful work. And I know it will continue to grow and succeed in the future.”

Inclusion Connection has 11 board members and five employees. In 2019 they worked with 89 people to find jobs with a placement rate of 82% The national average for employment participation of people with disabilities is 34%.

“Kayleen has done an amazing job for us,” said Jean Trainor, Inclusion Connection treasurer. “While she will never be replaced, we are excited to bring someone on board to continue the great work of ensuring that people of all abilities can have meaningful work.”

The operations manager job description and application will be located at InclusionConnection.org. Applications will be accepted until July 13.

