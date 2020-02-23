Inclusion Connection conference planned in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The Inclusion Connection Conference will take place April 27-28 at Candeo Church.

The theme is “Inclusion: Embrace the Adventure.” The conference focuses on best practices that lead to inclusion in environments from education to employment and beyond.

The keynote speaker is Edlyn Vallejo Pena, author and director of the Autism and Communication Center and associate professor at California Lutheran University.

The conference is $99 per day until March 1 and $149 afterwards. There is an additional discount for those attending both days. College students can attend for $25. The conference is ideal for teachers, principals, family, advocates and those with disabilities.

Sponsors are welcome. Exhibitor tables are available for $40 for non-profit organizations and $60 for commercial organizations. For more details, go to InclusionConnection.org

