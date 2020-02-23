Inclusion Connection conference planned in Cedar Falls
0 comments

Inclusion Connection conference planned in Cedar Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Edlyn Vallejo Peña

Edlyn Vallejo Peña

CEDAR FALLS — The Inclusion Connection Conference will take place April 27-28 at Candeo Church.

The theme is “Inclusion: Embrace the Adventure.” The conference focuses on best practices that lead to inclusion in environments from education to employment and beyond.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

The keynote speaker is Edlyn Vallejo Pena, author and director of the Autism and Communication Center and associate professor at California Lutheran University.

The conference is $99 per day until March 1 and $149 afterwards. There is an additional discount for those attending both days. College students can attend for $25. The conference is ideal for teachers, principals, family, advocates and those with disabilities.

Sponsors are welcome. Exhibitor tables are available for $40 for non-profit organizations and $60 for commercial organizations. For more details, go to InclusionConnection.org 

English lavender varieties for Zone 5

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News