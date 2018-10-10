CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, IowaWorks, Human Rights Commissions of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and other key area agencies have teamed up to host Inclusion Cedar Valley 2018 on Friday.
Mayor Jim Brown of Cedar Falls and Mayor Quentin Hart of Waterloo plan to sign an Inclusion Cedar Valley 2018 proclamation during the “Engage, Empower, Act: Economic Inclusion” free conference Friday at the Diamond Event Center.
The conference will facilitate discussion on how inclusive excellence can become a standard across industries in K-12 education, post-secondary education, and the workforce pipeline.
Inclusion Cedar Valley 2018 is a day intended for educational institutions, private businesses, organizations in both the service industry and government sector to facilitate dialogue on best practices to reach inclusion excellence for the community. Organizations are encouraged to utilize information from the Success Kit – available at https://diversity.uni.edu/diversity-conference" target="_blank">https://diversity.uni.edu/diversity-conference — to plan events, presentations, etc. to support meaningful and impactful diversity and inclusion. This free online tool kit provides a comprehensive introduction to economic inclusion, diversity and inclusion activities, a short list of strategies and tools, marketing materials and suggestions for how to find out more.
Additionally, organizations can share a short video via their social media and website pages with the hashtag #cvinclusion18 to demonstrate their commitment to nurturing an inclusive environment.
The following organizations serve as Inclusion Cedar Valley 2018 and conference task force members: the Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber, IowaWORKS of Waterloo, Infiniti Enterprises, Legacy Branding and Events, University of Northern Iowa, UNI Center for Violence Prevention, and the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.
For more information, call 883-0219 or go to https://diversity.uni.edu/diversity-conference.
