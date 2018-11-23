WATERLOO -- The winter storm forecast for Northeast Iowa has tracked south, meaning the Cedar Valley won't see more than 3 inches of snow.
But for those traveling south or catching flights out of Cedar Rapids or Des Moines, there could be higher snow amounts.
The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows Cedar Rapids and Des Moines both on track to receive between 4 and 6 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
Moderate to heavy snow, and blowing snow with 20- to 30-mph winds, will impact mostly central and southern Iowa Saturday night into Sunday, according to the NWS.
"Travel may become very dangerous during this period," the NWS bureau in Des Moines said on their Facebook page Friday.
Waterloo will see rain tonight of a quarter of an inch or less. Falling temperatures Saturday will mean what starts as rain before 7 p.m. Saturday will switch over to snow.
Waterloo will see less than half an inch of snow Saturday, and between 1 to 3 inches of snow Sunday, ending Sunday night, according to the NWS.
Far north and Northeast Iowa will see even less snow, with Decorah forecast for less than an inch of snow and Mason City forecast for no snow at all in the latest forecast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.