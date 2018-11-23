Try 3 months for $3
112318ho-weather-map

The forecast winter storm for Nov. 23, 2018, from the Des Moines bureau of the National Weather Service.

WATERLOO -- The winter storm forecast for Northeast Iowa has tracked south, meaning the Cedar Valley won't see more than 3 inches of snow.

But for those traveling south or catching flights out of Cedar Rapids or Des Moines, there could be higher snow amounts.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service shows Cedar Rapids and Des Moines both on track to receive between 4 and 6 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.

Moderate to heavy snow, and blowing snow with 20- to 30-mph winds, will impact mostly central and southern Iowa Saturday night into Sunday, according to the NWS.

"Travel may become very dangerous during this period," the NWS bureau in Des Moines said on their Facebook page Friday.

Waterloo will see rain tonight of a quarter of an inch or less. Falling temperatures Saturday will mean what starts as rain before 7 p.m. Saturday will switch over to snow.

Waterloo will see less than half an inch of snow Saturday, and between 1 to 3 inches of snow Sunday, ending Sunday night, according to the NWS.

Far north and Northeast Iowa will see even less snow, with Decorah forecast for less than an inch of snow and Mason City forecast for no snow at all in the latest forecast.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

Load comments