DECORAH -- A winter weather advisory remained in effect for much of Northeast Iowa Saturday as freezing rain and a wintry mix of rain and snow was forecast to impact the area -- but Black Hawk County was expected to narrowly escape with just rain.
The counties of Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek remained under the advisory until noon Sunday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow and up to a tenth of an inch of ice expected throughout Saturdayinto Sunday, according to the National Weather Service bureau in La Crosse, Wis.
The heaviest snow was expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening, according to the NWS.
Slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow -- aided by 40-miles-per-hour wind gusts -- were likely to slow traffic and reduce visibility on roads, the NWS said.
Further south and east, the weather forecast was a different story.
With temperatures in the upper 30s, Black Hawk, Buchanan and Tama counties would see between a quarter and a half-inch of rain Saturday until about 1 a.m. Sunday, when temperatures would drop and the rain would turn to a rain/snow mixture, according to the NWS.
A wind advisory in place since Friday for the two counties was dropped at noon Saturday. Snowfall amounts Sunday were expected to be 1 to 2 inches in Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.