2-4 inches of snow forecast for Northeast Iowa this week

WATERLOO -- More snow is on its way to Iowa.

Another round of snow is expected in northeast Iowa beginning Wednesday and continuing into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties for light snow from Wednesday through Friday, according to the NWS Des Moines and La Crosse bureaus on Tuesday morning.

Light snow was expected to develop in western and central Iowa late Tuesday night, followed by light snow and rain on Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday, according to the NWS. The potential for spotty freezing rain was also possible in far northeast Iowa.

