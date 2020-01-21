2-4 inches of snow forecast for Northeast Iowa this week

WATERLOO -- More snow is on its way to Iowa.
Another round of snow is expected in northeast Iowa beginning Wednesday and continuing into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties for light snow from Wednesday through Friday, according to the NWS Des Moines and La Crosse bureaus on Tuesday morning.
Light snow was expected to develop in western and central Iowa late Tuesday night, followed by light snow and rain on Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday, according to the NWS. The potential for spotty freezing rain was also possible in far northeast Iowa.
The Story of Us: Pulling together
The Story of Us: Pulling Together
The Cedar Valley's mettle has been tested numerous times over the decades. More often than not, they involved the Cedar River or other forces of Mother Nature. In 1858, Waterloo and Cedar Falls were hit by severe flooding.
In 1885, a tornado tore through downtown Waterloo, uprooting trees and flattening buildings.
There was no shortage of economic hardship, either. the area endured the Great Depression, in which all Waterloo banks closed. Only one -- Waterloo Savings Bank -- reopened.
But the people of the Cedar Valley pulled together and pulled through, a testament to their indomitable spirits.
----------
The photos in this and upcoming installment of the Story of Us series have been culled from the Courier's "Cedar Valley Memories" book series.
The three hardcover books, featuring the stories history of the Cedar Valley, are available for purchase here:
----------
The second and third parts of the series will publish on the following dates:
Aug. 16 -- The 1940s, 1950s and 1960s
Sept. 20 -- More than 125 years of pictorial history, including recent memories.