Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — After months of work, 42 banners honoring Cedar Valley veterans are now waving in the wind downtown.

Officials from multiple Waterloo-based organizations and the city of Waterloo were on hand Thursday afternoon to unveil Veterans Way, an interactive art and history walk along East and West Fourth Street.

Lamp posts on the 16-blocks route are now adorned with red, white and blue banners featuring living or deceased veterans.

“This is a celebration of a dream becoming reality and a dream that was stirring into people’s hearts to honor our veterans and military service people in a way that is highly visible and highly inclusive,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said.

His late father, Grocee Hart, is one of the veterans honored. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

“I remember him just being ready and talking about his willingness to serve and join the Army and serve his country,” Hart said. “That gave me a sense of a bigger world beyond Waterloo and a sense of possibility and instilled in me a sense of responsibility to serve my country and fellow man, wherever and whenever I can.”

With Memorial Day around the corner, Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Director Yolando Loveless said after spending a few days honoring veterans buried in area cemeteries, the Veterans Way project is an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those who have served.

“What better way to celebrate a veteran’s life but to put him or (her) out so that people can understand and see exactly what that veteran has done to support this country and then what he or she is currently doing in the community,” Loveless said. “Thank you, mayor, thank you to the city of Waterloo, for allowing us veterans to shine one more day.”

Loveless, along with his wife, Chiquita, are two of the veterans featured on the banners. They both served in the U.S. Navy.

Loveless also recognized Evan Hultman from the audience, stating Hultman is one of the oldest living veterans in Black Hawk County. Hultman, a retired U.S. Army Reserve major general from Waterloo, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon for the event, alongside other area veterans and Grow Cedar Valley members.

Hultman served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He was tasked with cleanup efforts. He said the banner project was wonderful and long overdue.

“It’s an honor to be a part of it while it’s happening, and we honor all of those veterans in addition to the Five Sullivan (brothers).”

Attending the event with Hultman was his daughter, Heidi Warrington, an Army veteran herself. She was an active combat nurse for 30 years, and spent almost five years in the reserves. She served in five wars and 41 countries.

The current banners will hang until Veterans Day in November. Later this year, community members will have a chance to buy a banner for a veteran to fly in 2024. The annual banners can be sponsored for $200 each.

They will be purchased through the Exchange Club of Waterloo, which said all the money received for the banners will be given to causes that help military members or veterans.

More information on the project, along with the biographies of each veteran featured can be found online at experiencewaterloo.com/veterans-way.