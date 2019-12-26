MASON CITY – Inara, the last of the Samoyeds rescued in November 2018 from Whitefire Kennels, has found her forever home. The dog’s Christmas wish came true when a young family traveled from Minnesota to meet her and fell in love at first sight.
“There was not a dry eye at the shelter as Inara left with her new family,” said Sybil Soukup, Humane Society of North Iowa executive director. “These Samoyeds had become a part of each of us and saying goodbye to the last one was a moment of pure joy, but also nostalgic of all the tears of sadness, anger and hope we had shed for these dogs over the course of the last two years.”
Inara was one of more than 300 Samoyeds seized from a Manly puppy mill iin November 2018. The Humane Society of North Iowa worked with the Worth County Sheriff’s Department, the Animal Rescue League, multiple Samoyed rescue organizations, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to remove and rescue a total of 302 Samoyeds (and 4 cats) from Whitefire Kennels.
The ASPCA said the dogs were found living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions. The Worth County Sheriff's Department reported having attempted to work with the kennel owner and began their investigation months earlier before the seizure.
Some of the dogs didn’t survive, but the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City found was able to forever homes for 165 Samoyeds.
Nine dogs were adopted through the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo. The Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Neb., and the Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kan., also received Samoyeds from the seizure, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Some placements took longer because the dogs needed to recover from trauma and health issues, as well as be socialized and acclimated to their new lives.
Inara was pregnant when she arrived at the Humane Society of North Iowa, and gave birth to a litter of seven puppies not long after the rescue. While tending her puppies, her socialization and trust therapy took longer. Eventually, all of the puppies were adopted, and it was Inara’s turn to find her forever home.
“The Samoyed rescue took two years to complete, countless hours of effort from the entire shelter staff, and an immeasurable amount of emotion from all,” said Soukup
“We will forever hang on to the memories of the hundreds of fluffy white dogs that found their freedom through our shelter. Finding an animal the happy ending they deserve is the greatest gift we can give and receive.”
On Oct. 18, Barbara Kavars of Many was found guilty of 14 counts of animal neglect and sentenced to two years of supervised probation with a suspended jail term of 420 days, 30 days for each of the 14 counts.
Kavars filed an appeal in November which is pending.
Photos: Inside the kennels, home of a North Iowa woman accused of running a puppy mill
