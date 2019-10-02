WATERLOO — It was the first week in October 2015 when 21-year-old Tyler Swyter, a Waterloo West High School graduate, died by suicide.
The following year, his mother, Karen Schatz, asked those who knew her son to use the anniversary of his death to perform acts of kindness. The year after that, in October 2017, Scratch Cupcakes made a teal-and-purple cupcake with Tyler’s favorite, marble cake, in honor of Tyler and for suicide prevention awareness.
But it wasn’t until last October, when Schatz’s coworkers at the Department of Human Services came up with the idea of plastering sticky notes with inspirational messages on the lockers at Tyler’s alma mater, that Make Life Swyter — pronounced “sweeter” — really came into focus.
Schatz said she wasn’t aware of what her coworkers had done until the school district posted about the project on Facebook.
“We had a lot of great feedback,” Schatz said of last year’s Post-It Note Project, which included Waterloo East, Expo and Valley Lutheran high schools. “Students were carrying their notes around all day; it made them feel good. And that’s the point of the project.”
Messages like “you matter,” “don’t give up,” and “you got this” will once again appear on students’ lockers. But this year, the suicide-prevention project has grown considerably.
Now in its fourth year, Make Life Swyter received donations of more than 16,000 sticky notes, and Schatz and her coworkers have been busy adding handwritten messages to them all. Rockets Bakery in Waterloo will sell a suicide prevention awareness doughnut today, and the project also has raised money to provide snacks to the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley and gift cards to foster children in Pillars of Hope.
The notes will be plastered Thursday on lockers at Waterloo high schools and middle schools, as well as at Cedar Falls High School and, next week, at Aplington-Parkersburg schools.
“It’s helpful to kids suffering from mental health issues and who may be down. This is a nice pick-me-up,” Schatz said.
It might not seem like much, but that pick-me-up may save a life, she added.
“People that have attempted suicide have said even if one person had taken the time to talk to them, to make them feel good about themselves, they wouldn’t have done it,” she said.
Tyler’s own struggles began in middle school, Schatz said. He was diagnosed with ADHD, which she said sometimes goes hand-in-hand with depression. But he was prescribed medication and went to counseling, which helped.
“He did really good for the rest of his high school years,” she said.
At age 19, she said, Tyler moved out and stopped taking his medication and attending counseling sessions.
“Everything spiraled out of control,” Schatz said.
She’s still not sure of Tyler’s motivations, or why he felt he couldn’t talk to her about what he was going through. But she said talking about mental health issues is one of the things the Make Life Swyter organization tries to normalize.
“Everyone has mental health issues. It’s OK to get help,” Schatz said. “(Kids) aren’t alone, they’re not crazy, there’s nothing wrong with them. I think if we normalize mental health, it helps. There shouldn’t be that stigma.”
Schatz has been active helping other families who have experienced suicide: She’s helped with projects around the Alive and Running remembrance ceremony and helped start a suicide support group through Cedar Valley Hospice in 2017. It meets at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month in the Kimball Ridgeway building.
This week is difficult, she admits. But doing what she can to prevent another suicide gets her through.
“To us, it’s not celebrating his death,” Schatz said. “It’s more like saving lives during the time of his life when it felt like there’s no hope.”
