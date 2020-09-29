In wake of Jeremiah Chapman racist taunts, Waverly diversity task force sets goals, looks for partnerships

WAVERLY — A recently formed diversity task force isn’t ready to tackle the issue of a Charles City high school baseball player targeted by racial taunts in Waverly over the summer. But its chairman said the group is laying the groundwork for responses in the future.
Shane Blackledge said the Human Equity and Diversity Task Force, formed in June, has focused on writing a mission statement and setting goals.
“After that first meeting, we identified racial issues and we identified how it’s uncomfortable for Black people to come to Waverly,” Blackledge told the Waverly City Council during a virtual study session Monday night. “Our focus was really just on creating some goals and creating the vision and the mission of who we are and what we want to do, and not really focus on those incidences in the past.”
Blackledge said the task force could “talk about that much more in the future,” but is still hammering out its purpose.
Jeremiah Chapman, a Black junior baseball player from Charles City, was in the outfield at a game at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in June when he was peppered with racist taunts.
The incident spurred the Charles City School District to call out Waverly-Shell Rock for its seeming dismissal of the issue, even proposing to leave the athletic conference the districts share.
It was one of the incidents that spurred creation of the task force, noted council member Brian Birgen, who asked Blackledge about the task force’s response.
“We’re just starting out — we’re only a few months in,” Blackledge replied. “I think right now we were just really trying to focus in on what are we here for, what are we trying to accomplish.”
One big goal, said council member and task force member Heather Beaufore, is getting the word out about resources in the community.
“There are a lot of resources here in Waverly, and some of the shortfalls of Waverly are we don’t know about them, or maybe they don’t work together,” Beaufore said. “Maybe (what) this task force will be successful at is bringing some of those different things together and bridging those gaps.”
Council member Rodney Drenkow asked if the task force was working on “recruiting more minority groups to locate” in Waverly, which is around 92.5% white, according to the U.S. Census.
“I think we need to make sure that, whatever we’re doing, that we’re intentional in being welcoming to people who are not just simply white Iowan types,” Drenkow said. “We’re encouraging all kinds of different people to come to Waverly, and they’re welcome and encouraged to be here.”
Blackledge said the group is working with the economic development commission and would welcome other partnerships to get that message out.
“That’s the ultimate goal that we have here — that we can create a safe place for people to come and live and for people to do what they want in life, and grow up and have the opportunity to be whatever they want to be,” he said.
