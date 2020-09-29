In wake of Jeremiah Chapman racist taunts, Waverly diversity task force sets goals, looks for partnerships

It was one of the incidents that spurred creation of the task force, noted council member Brian Birgen, who asked Blackledge about the task force’s response.

“We’re just starting out — we’re only a few months in,” Blackledge replied. “I think right now we were just really trying to focus in on what are we here for, what are we trying to accomplish.”

One big goal, said council member and task force member Heather Beaufore, is getting the word out about resources in the community.

“There are a lot of resources here in Waverly, and some of the shortfalls of Waverly are we don’t know about them, or maybe they don’t work together,” Beaufore said. “Maybe (what) this task force will be successful at is bringing some of those different things together and bridging those gaps.”

Council member Rodney Drenkow asked if the task force was working on “recruiting more minority groups to locate” in Waverly, which is around 92.5% white, according to the U.S. Census.