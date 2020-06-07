In their words: The fight for racial justice

Scarlett: This time is a little bit different, and the reason why I say that is because of the younger generation, as they are saying, ‘We will not take this treatment anymore.’ … I am asking the president of the United States to send the right message (about) racial injustice, and to create a plan (for) how we’re going to change this. Because if these orders are not given, I have an uncomfortable feeling that these young people are then going to go out and take justice. And we don’t want that because that could go either way. It could be positive or it could be negative. Because they are tired of the urgency. … We can no longer be oppressed by the past. We have to remember the past, but we can’t let the past keep us in bondage. We have to focus on the future of the freedom. And so that is where these young people are at now. They are the future. So they’re saying, ‘You’re not going to oppress us anymore. We want our freedom. We demand our freedom. And by any means necessary we are going to get our freedom and our justice.’ So leaders have to be sensitive, and we have to listen to the cries of the community.