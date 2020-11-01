'In The Blood' novel by Waterloo natives has racism, jazz themes

WATERLOO -- In 1948, most teenager girls are dreaming about getting married and starting families. That makes K.C. Brown is a misfit.
The 19-year-old white girl and sax player wants to join the Bluenotes, a local jazz band whose members are middle-aged Black men. She dreams of becoming a professional musician. While she has the pipes to play, she needs the chops. “Got to fly real fast just to stand still with us, White Bird,” a band member tells her.
“In The Blood,” a new historical novel from Waterloo natives Dave Hoing and Roger Hileman, explores cultural, economic and color barriers in a racially divided Iowa town. K.C.’s quest introduces her to discrimination and prejudice, a backdrop that adds depth to the friendship that develops between K.C. and the band’s trombonist, Freddie.
The book was recently released by Penmore Press.
Hoing and Hillman’s first novel, “Hammon Falls,” was set in Waterton, a fictionalized version of Waterloo. It’s also the setting for “In the Blood,” although it is not a sequel. Hoing and Hileman share a love for music, which lead them to this story. Much of the book is written from the Black viewpoint, said Hoing, who is retired and lives in Waterloo.
“If we were going to talk about the culture, we had to talk about the culture. I was treading a delicate line. The voices of these characters had to sound and feel authentic. I didn’t want to fall into stereotypes or caricatures, but character is my thing. I put a lot of work into getting it right,” he said.
Hileman, who works at the University of Iowa College of Public Health in Iowa City, plays in a jazz band, which proved helpful in writing the novel.
He described 1948 as “the sweet spot between World War II and the Korean War,” a time period when bop and swing were duking it out musically. “Jazz was still viewed suspiciously in the 1940s by white folks in a Midwestern town. People who pursued jazz music were going down a dark path.”
The K.C. character is a composite of Hileman and Hoing “and girls we knew who grew up being rebellious, who didn’t fit the mold,” Hileman explained. For the Black characters, “we used more universal jazz terms so that we didn’t come across as though we were trying to imitate something. I’m thankful for Dave’s ability to get into the heads of characters and get the language of a character, as opposed to a culture.”
Their collaborative process consisted of writing a chapter and sending it back and forth via email with changes or corrections. “I write the nouns; Roger writes the verbs,” Hoing said, laughing. “We wanted to make sure everything was written in the same style so it reads as if it was written by one person.”
Hileman said, “We’ve enjoyed collaborating on projects since we were in high school. It’s actually better for us to email than get together too often because we tend to clown around and get off track. It keeps us disciplined.”
Longtime Waterloo residents will recognize locations in the story, but the authors took some dramatic license to fit the book’s timeline. A few characters from “Hammon Falls” make cameo appearances in this novel, as well.
Reviews have been positive. “I’ve had people say the premise sounds so ridiculous until they read the book, and ‘holy cow, they pulled it off.’ With the current racial climate, it seems like a timely story about two people getting to know each other,” Hoing said.
“In the Blood” was actually written several years ago, but Hoing and Hileman were unhappy with the publisher and rescinded their manuscript, shopping it to other publishers.
With COVID-19 restrictions, the authors have unable to have signings or readings for “In the Blood” at book stores or public libraries. They are relying on social media platforms and media interviews to bring attention to the novel.
It is available through online book sellers and at the UNI Bookstore in Cedar Falls.
Presently, the authors are collaborating on the final novel to complete a fantasy trilogy. Hoing also is writing a musical about the victims of Jack the Ripper.
