'In The Blood' novel by Waterloo natives has racism, jazz themes

Hileman, who works at the University of Iowa College of Public Health in Iowa City, plays in a jazz band, which proved helpful in writing the novel.

He described 1948 as “the sweet spot between World War II and the Korean War,” a time period when bop and swing were duking it out musically. “Jazz was still viewed suspiciously in the 1940s by white folks in a Midwestern town. People who pursued jazz music were going down a dark path.”

The K.C. character is a composite of Hileman and Hoing “and girls we knew who grew up being rebellious, who didn’t fit the mold,” Hileman explained. For the Black characters, “we used more universal jazz terms so that we didn’t come across as though we were trying to imitate something. I’m thankful for Dave’s ability to get into the heads of characters and get the language of a character, as opposed to a culture.”

Their collaborative process consisted of writing a chapter and sending it back and forth via email with changes or corrections. “I write the nouns; Roger writes the verbs,” Hoing said, laughing. “We wanted to make sure everything was written in the same style so it reads as if it was written by one person.”