In partnership with Fareway, Cedar Falls Public Safety Department to host open house

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department is partnering with Fareway to host an open house for the community Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St.
All ages are welcome and guests get a tour of the facility as well as a look at the police and fire vehicles. Fareway will provide hot dogs, water, and chips for the event.
After the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Acting Police Chief Mark Howard felt his department had to do what it could to play a role in changing the script.
"Our team is excited to connect with citizens during this event," said Captain Jeff Sitzmann. "Ensuring the community, particularly younger children, are comfortable and familiar with local public safety personnel is a vital part of serving our city. We look forward to seeing everyone out and thank Fareway for their partnership."
Additionally, visitors will meet personnel and learn more about vehicles from the Iowa State Patrol, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and MercyOne.
Iowa Irish Fest 2022
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 13
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 14
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 15
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
