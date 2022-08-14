In partnership with Fareway, Cedar Falls Public Safety Department to host open house

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department is partnering with Fareway to host an open house for the community Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St.

All ages are welcome and guests get a tour of the facility as well as a look at the police and fire vehicles. Fareway will provide hot dogs, water, and chips for the event.

Cedar Falls active shooter training starts discussion, gives attendees real life game plan After the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Acting Police Chief Mark Howard felt his department had to do what it could to play a role in changing the script.

"Our team is excited to connect with citizens during this event," said Captain Jeff Sitzmann. "Ensuring the community, particularly younger children, are comfortable and familiar with local public safety personnel is a vital part of serving our city. We look forward to seeing everyone out and thank Fareway for their partnership."

Additionally, visitors will meet personnel and learn more about vehicles from the Iowa State Patrol, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and MercyOne.