In Grundy Center, Steve King touts trade deals, bemoans impeachment, national debt

“I believe the intent to impeach Donald Trump began the day after he was elected,” King said. “I read through that (Ukraine phone call recap) five or six times, and never had that flip in my gut that anything was wrong.”

King also held a town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and will hold another Saturday in Sioux City. But he didn’t commit to visiting each of his district’s 39 counties this year as he did in 2019.

“We’ll have to see how that works,” he said after the event, noting he was focusing on counties where he had “gaps in communication — and this is certainly the No. 1 place.”

Despite rain turning to freezing rain and then to snow, attendees didn’t mind making the drive.

That included John Patterson of Waterloo who, despite not residing in King’s district and despite identifying as a Libertarian, agrees with a lot of King’s positions. He showed a reporter his copy of Saul Alinsky’s 1971 book “Rules for Radicals,” which he had King sign.

“I kind of like Steve King,” he said. “I know he’s said some things that people don’t like, but I still maintain he told the truth.”