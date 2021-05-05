In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by black people? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by Black people?

A. In 2019, the most recent year for which complete FBI statistics are available, 48 white officers died as a result of felonious acts, 44 by gunfire; 40 were white; 28 of the alleged offenders were white, 15 were Black/African American, and 1 was Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.

Q. Can you put the Sudoku in one of the corners on the page as its easier to cut out that way?

A. The placement of Sudoku is determined by the ads on the page.

Q. How do I restart a Courier subscription?

A. The easiest way is to contact customer service at (319) 291-1444.

Q. Since our property taxes are being raised in Waterloo, shall we cancel our idea of a new police logo? Otherwise it’s more reason to add even more taxes

A. Waterloo’s total general fund budget for FY2021/22 is $36.4 million. The police department estimates the total logo replacement will cost more than $150,000. So yes, the city could conceivably reduce tax bills by .004% by not replacing the logo.

Q. After the U.S. pull troops out of Afghanistan, will the Afghans still be able to call us to give air support if needed?