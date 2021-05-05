In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by black people? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by Black people?
A. In 2019, the most recent year for which complete FBI statistics are available, 48 white officers died as a result of felonious acts, 44 by gunfire; 40 were white; 28 of the alleged offenders were white, 15 were Black/African American, and 1 was Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander.
Q. Can you put the Sudoku in one of the corners on the page as its easier to cut out that way?
A. The placement of Sudoku is determined by the ads on the page.
Q. How do I restart a Courier subscription?
A. The easiest way is to contact customer service at (319) 291-1444.
Q. Since our property taxes are being raised in Waterloo, shall we cancel our idea of a new police logo? Otherwise it’s more reason to add even more taxes
A. Waterloo’s total general fund budget for FY2021/22 is $36.4 million. The police department estimates the total logo replacement will cost more than $150,000. So yes, the city could conceivably reduce tax bills by .004% by not replacing the logo.
Q. After the U.S. pull troops out of Afghanistan, will the Afghans still be able to call us to give air support if needed?
A. No. Once all U.S. troops have left the country, the Afghan government must stand on its own. President Biden said the United States will monitor terrorists threats, reorganize counterterrorism capabilities and keep substantial assets in the region to respond to threats to the United States emerging from Afghanistan.
Q. Has the Democratic Party given those that are coming to our border a vaccine?
A. No. The Democratic Party is a political party, not a medical provider.
Q. When will they bring criminal charges against President Trump for inciting a riot on Jan. 6?
A. Michael Sherwin, the departing acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, said in March that the former president was still under investigation over the January insurrection. But many Washington insiders say it is extremely unlikely Trump will be prosecuted.
Q. How much is the Terrace Hill wrought iron fence going to cost and who will be footing the bill?
A. The state of Iowa will pay $400,000 to design and build a wrought iron fence around the historic Des Moines mansion used as the residence for Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Associated Press reported. The taxpayers will foot the bill, from the budget of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Q. What is the phone number for Meals on Wheels?
A. In Waterloo, call (800) 779-8707.
Q. Does the Courier charge for obituaries?
A. Yes. The Courier does charge for obituaries. You can call (641) 421-0514 to submit an obituary and we will quote you a price.
Q. Will you replace Dennis Clayson in your paper?
A. We are hoping to find a local commentator to replace Dennis Clayson, but he left big shoes to fill.
Q. Why did you stop printing the police log and fire alarms?
A. The Courier now has an online interactive crime map at www.wcfcourier.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.