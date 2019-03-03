DECORAH -- Court Street improvements, estimated to cost $184,746, are included in the city of Decorah’s proposed list of projects for fiscal 2019-2020.
The Decorah City Council’s street committee reviewed the list during a committee meeting last week. The estimate is for work in the one-block section of the brick street west of the Winneshiek County Courthouse.
Plans call for replacing the Court Street/West Main Street intersection with Portland cement concrete, upgrading pedestrian ramps to Americans with Disability Act accessibility standards in the four quadrants of the intersection, replacing two storm inlets within the intersection, replacing curb along the east side of Court Street between Broadway and West Main streets and spot repairs of brick surfacing within the block.
The plan for the intersection includes removing brick and reinstalling some of the brick in a design around the edges of the intersection.
“This is a nice compromise,” City Manager Chad Bird said of the plan to improve the intersection while maintaining some of its historic character.
The 100-year-old Court Street is part of Decorah’s downtown historic district that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the fall of 2017.
Volunteers Norb Bohr and Pete Meyer helped with the ongoing maintenance of the brick paving. In 2017, they received the annual Historic Preservation Award from the Decorah Historic Preservation Commission. Street department employees learned from the volunteers how to make the repairs on their own.
According to National Register consultant Jan Olive Full of Iowa City, the brick paving in downtown Decorah coincides with the construction of many of the iconic brick buildings that characterize the present downtown.
The total cost of projects in the street program is estimated to be $1.34 million, with funding coming from the local option sales tax.
A major project planned is the Bruening sidewalk construction. The cost is estimated at $422,478 and engineering is estimated at $71,821. The city is budgeting $250,000 for the Oneota Drive Bridge replacement, and is providing a 20 percent of the cost, with the Iowa Department of Transportation funding 80 percent.
Proposed street work includes the second phase of Short Street, and projects on East Main Street, North Street/Ohio Street, James Court and South Laurel Drive, Washington Street, Ravine Street and the Washington/Rural Avenue, Ravine Street intersection, Pleasant Avenue, Goose Island Drive/Mill Street, Ridge Road, Shady Lane/Hilltop, North College Drive, Williams Street, Pool Street, Grove Street, Woodside Court, Heivly Street/North Alley, College Drive, Kerr Drive and Vernon Street by Phelps Parks.
An overlay of the lower co-op parking lot is on the list, as are alleys on Pleasant Hill, Sydney Court, West Rural Avenue, South Avenue and Mechanic Street.
Proposed storm water projects are the dike culverts behind Pizza Ranch and the Skyline Drive storm sewer.
Other bridge projects include Pole Line Road Bridge, Twin Bridges (erosion around piers) and the Steyer Bridge decking/railing.
Oneota Co-op Manager David Lester said he was glad to see the co-op’s parking lot is on the list, whether the work is done this year or next year.
“It’s becoming quite a liability with all the holes,” he said.
He said he hoped when the lot is resurfaced that some of the grade in the sloping lot could be taken out. He said the co-op also would be interested in discussing installing electric car chargers in conjunction with the project.
The full council is expected to consider finalizing the list of street improvements at its meeting Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.