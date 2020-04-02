Impact Church to serve free grab-and-go meals
Impact Church to serve free grab-and-go meals

WATERLOO -- Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will have a Grab and Go sack lunch at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in the church parking lot. Meals are free to the public. For more information, call (319) 595-1015.

