WATERLOO — Impact Church at 710 Broadway St. will hold Vacation Bible School July 19-21, with classes starting at 6 p.m. A light meal will be served nightly. For more information, contact the church at (319) 233-7664.
Impact Church planning Vacation Bible School evenings July 19-21
