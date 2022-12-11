 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Impact Church of Hope to host free dinner Dec. 20

free meal clip art.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Impact Church of Hope, 710 Broadway St., will host a Christmas Dinner on Dec. 20. The free event is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The public may attend.

Call the church for more information at (319) 233-7664.

